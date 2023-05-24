X

Hampton projects moving forward

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
33 minutes ago

Attendees at the Hampton City Council’s May 9 regular meeting heard updates on two major ongoing projects.

Recent accomplishments at East Hampton Community Park include the addition of playground equipment and more work on the trail, as well as curb/gutter and water/sewer improvements. The project is being funded by a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, SPLOST revenue, and park impact fees.

A pre-construction meeting for the planned Elm Street improvements took place late last month, and the mayor has signed a notice to proceed. The project should take six months and will likely affect more than 800 homes. Officials said multiple community meetings are planned to answer any questions.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

