Hampton police ordinances tweaked

Three ordinance changes regarding the police department received final approval from the Hampton City Council at its April 13 regular meeting. The vote on each one was unanimous.
One change was requested to match current police officer qualification standards set by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST), namely that POST certification is required for employment as an entry-level officer. Another addressed some of the police chief’s duties, and the final one established rank within the department, with the order below the chief consisting of captain, lieutenants, sergeants, corporals and patrolmen, by order of seniority within each group.
Information: hamptonga.gov.