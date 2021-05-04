Hampton police ordinances tweaked

One change was requested to match current police officer qualification standards set by the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST), namely that POST certification is required for employment as an entry-level officer. Another addressed some of the police chief’s duties, and the final one established rank within the department, with the order below the chief consisting of captain, lieutenants, sergeants, corporals and patrolmen, by order of seniority within each group.

