Hampton PD offers firearm safety course

The Hampton Police Department is hosting a citizen firearm safety course.
The Hampton Police Department is hosting a citizen firearm safety course.

Credit: Hampton

Credit: Hampton

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
50 minutes ago

The Hampton Police Department has announced that its first Citizen Firearms Safety Course for 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 a.m. at the city’s firing range, 233 Richard Petty Blvd.

It is a four-hour course and will be taught by a certified law enforcement instructor from the city’s police department.

All participants must be 21 years of age or older with no felony convictions and pass a background check.

Applications, which can be obtained in person at the police department or online must be completed and turned in by Jan. 5.

Information: Officer Randy Downs at 770-905-4028 or rdowns@hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
