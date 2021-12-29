Hampton PD offers firearm safety course

The Hampton Police Department has announced that its first Citizen Firearms Safety Course for 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 a.m. at the city’s firing range, 233 Richard Petty Blvd.
It is a four-hour course and will be taught by a certified law enforcement instructor from the city’s police department.
All participants must be 21 years of age or older with no felony convictions and pass a background check.
Applications, which can be obtained in person at the police department or online must be completed and turned in by Jan. 5.
Information: Officer Randy Downs at 770-905-4028 or rdowns@hamptonga.gov.
