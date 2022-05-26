ajc logo
Hampton council OK’s stormwater repair

Downtown Hampton.

Downtown Hampton.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
59 minutes ago

Two stormwater issues were addressed by the Hampton City Council at its recent regular meeting.

The council approved a budget amendment providing for $463,420 to address a stormwater project on Caldwell Drive. The funds were transferred from the account of a Kyndal Drive culvert replacement that was completed well under budget.

Also approved was the purchase of a mobile camera system that will be used to find damage, troubled areas and root encroachment in aging sewer lines throughout the city, and also find damaged or deteriorating culverts and pipes in the aging stormwater system, according to officials.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
