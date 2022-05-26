Hampton council OK’s stormwater repair

The council approved a budget amendment providing for $463,420 to address a stormwater project on Caldwell Drive. The funds were transferred from the account of a Kyndal Drive culvert replacement that was completed well under budget.

Also approved was the purchase of a mobile camera system that will be used to find damage, troubled areas and root encroachment in aging sewer lines throughout the city, and also find damaged or deteriorating culverts and pipes in the aging stormwater system, according to officials.