Hampton council OK’s license renewals

Hampton City Hall.
Hampton City Hall.

Credit: Monroe Roark

Credit: Monroe Roark

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Alcohol license renewals for a dozen Hampton businesses received approval from the City Council by unanimous vote recently.

The city customarily addresses all of the licensed establishments in the city for the coming year at the council’s last meeting of the current year.

According to a city staff report, all of the businesses in question had paid the required fees and had background checks completed and cleared by the Hampton Police Department.

Another standard end-of-year agenda item, adoption of a resolution approving 2022 regular council meeting dates and city holidays, was postponed until the January meeting.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
