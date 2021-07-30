ajc logo
Hampton council grants variance, updates code

The Hampton City Council typically meets the second Tuesday of the month.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
Updates to Hampton’s city code regarding historic preservation guidelines were approved by the City Council at its July 13 regular meeting. The changes were required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to bring the code into compliance with the Georgia Historic Preservation Act. In other business, the council approved a request for a variance to allow the property owner at 108 Rolling Meadows Court to install a front fence on that property exceeding 42 inches in height but rejected a request to be allowed to install electric wire on the top of the fence. Information: hamptonga.gov.

