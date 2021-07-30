Hampton council grants variance, updates code

Updates to Hampton’s city code regarding historic preservation guidelines were approved by the City Council at its July 13 regular meeting. The changes were required by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to bring the code into compliance with the Georgia Historic Preservation Act. In other business, the council approved a request for a variance to allow the property owner at 108 Rolling Meadows Court to install a front fence on that property exceeding 42 inches in height but rejected a request to be allowed to install electric wire on the top of the fence. Information: hamptonga.gov.