Hampton council gives go-ahead for grant request

It is a federal grant program funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior (National Park Service) and administered by DNR to be used to acquire land for parks, develop outdoor recreation facilities, and/or rehab/renovate existing facilities in local communities throughout Georgia. It works as a dollar-for-dollar match grant with the maximum request being $500,000 to be applied to a $1 million total project cost.

City officials stated their desire to apply any awarded funds to the McBrayer Park improvement project.