Hampton council considers variance on East Main Street North

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its May 11 regular meeting to approve the first reading of a proposed ordinance granting a variance for property at 38 East Main Street North.
According to a city staff document, the applicant requested the variance because of a desire to divide the tract into two separate lots for future development but the resulting lots would not meet the minimum lot area, minimum lot width or impervious coverage requirements for the city’s downtown mixed-use zoning district. The change would become official should it pass the second reading before the council, which will likely come next month.
Information: hamptonga.gov.