Hampton council considers contracts, annexations

The Hampton City Council voted at its Jan. 11 regular meeting to approve a mutual aid agreement and a contract for solid waste collection services, as well as a contract for a Livable Centers Initiative study regarding the revitalization of Daniel Street and King George Street.
The council also looked at two recent annexation requests to determine their compliance with Georgia law.
One is for more than 500 acres off McDonough Street on the east side of the city, and the other is for just over 800 acres on the west side of town near Atlanta Motor Speedway.
