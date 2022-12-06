ajc logo
Hampton council approves various measures

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Hampton has been recertified for the next four years as a Certified City of Ethics. A resolution in that regard was approved by the City Council at its Nov. 15 meeting.

The city has gone through this process every four years since its initial certification in 2006.

In other business, the council approved separate resolutions updating the fee schedules for utilities and for solid waste and bulk trash removal.

The sale of 0.24 acres of city right-of-way along Blue Smoak Trail was approved, as the tract was deemed too small for the city to use for any purpose and incapable of being independently zoned. It was sold to an adjacent property owner needing access.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

