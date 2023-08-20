Hampton council approves resolutions

The Hampton City Council voted at its Aug. 8 regular meeting to approve an ordinance amending various portions of the city’s zoning codes.

Also approved was a resolution dedicating approximately 8.73 acres of a 546-acre tract to the city for right-of-way. The total site in the area of Hwy. 19/41 and Lower Woolsey Road was rezoned for multi-use development in December of 2020.

Other actions included approval of a resolution establishing an urban redevelopment authority, approval of a contract with the city manager, and granting a right-of-way easement to a natural gas supplier whose supply pipes are to be moved as a result of the Elm Street repaving and stormwater improvements.

Information: hamptonga.gov.