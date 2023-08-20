Hampton council approves resolutions

Credit: Monroe Roark

Credit: Monroe Roark

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
14 minutes ago
X

The Hampton City Council voted at its Aug. 8 regular meeting to approve an ordinance amending various portions of the city’s zoning codes.

Also approved was a resolution dedicating approximately 8.73 acres of a 546-acre tract to the city for right-of-way. The total site in the area of Hwy. 19/41 and Lower Woolsey Road was rezoned for multi-use development in December of 2020.

Other actions included approval of a resolution establishing an urban redevelopment authority, approval of a contract with the city manager, and granting a right-of-way easement to a natural gas supplier whose supply pipes are to be moved as a result of the Elm Street repaving and stormwater improvements.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Accountability sought after Coffee County elections breach and charges12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
How Trump rivals courted Georgia conservatives over 2 days

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
20h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
20h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
The Latest

Credit: Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity

Henry board allots $600K for home ownership program
Commissioners approve $2.9M for Henry park
McDonough council OKs land purchases
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top