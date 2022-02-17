Hamburger icon
Hampton council approves plan

Hampton City Hall.

Hampton City Hall.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

A number of measures were passed by the Hampton City Council at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.

A preliminary concept plan for a 47.42-acre planned development on the east side of the city was approved.

The site is north of Hwy. 20 and plans call for a mix of houses and townhomes.

The council also authorized the mayor to execute contracts for two public works projects, one for stormwater design and another for a sewer trunkline project.

An ordinance addressing the duties and responsibilities of the city manager, particularly his supervision and hiring/firing authority of city employees, passed its first reading and will likely be considered again in March.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Featured
