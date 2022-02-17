Hampton council approves plan

A number of measures were passed by the Hampton City Council at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.
A preliminary concept plan for a 47.42-acre planned development on the east side of the city was approved.
The site is north of Hwy. 20 and plans call for a mix of houses and townhomes.
The council also authorized the mayor to execute contracts for two public works projects, one for stormwater design and another for a sewer trunkline project.
An ordinance addressing the duties and responsibilities of the city manager, particularly his supervision and hiring/firing authority of city employees, passed its first reading and will likely be considered again in March.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
