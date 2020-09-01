Hampton council approves plan to receive COVID funds

The Hampton City Council voted at its Aug. 11 regular meeting to approve a resolution to authorize the execution of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) terms and conditions agreement and to authorize the acceptance of grant payments. The CRF was established as part of CARES Act, with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget coordinating with local governments to get CRF funding dispersed as quickly as local municipalities may need it.
The OPB has created a grant management system called GeorgiaCARES for the city to use to get the money, but formal council action was required for this entire process to be allowed. In other business, the council approved a resolution establishing the Hampton Development Authority, and another resolution to change the provisions of life safety plan review services for the city.
Both votes were unanimous.