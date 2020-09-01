X

Hampton council approves plan to receive COVID funds

A state agency will distribute CARES Act funds to cities like Hampton.
A state agency will distribute CARES Act funds to cities like Hampton.

Henry County | 27 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Hampton City Council voted at its Aug. 11 regular meeting to approve a resolution to authorize the execution of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) terms and conditions agreement and to authorize the acceptance of grant payments. The CRF was established as part of CARES Act, with the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget coordinating with local governments to get CRF funding dispersed as quickly as local municipalities may need it.

The OPB has created a grant management system called GeorgiaCARES for the city to use to get the money, but formal council action was required for this entire process to be allowed. In other business, the council approved a resolution establishing the Hampton Development Authority, and another resolution to change the provisions of life safety plan review services for the city.

Both votes were unanimous.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.