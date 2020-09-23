X

Hampton council approves paving contract, events

Downtown Hampton.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Hampton City Council voted at its Sept. 8 regular meeting to approve a $645,704.54 bid from Piedmont Paving for the first phase of planned road improvements to West Main Street.

The vote to approve was unanimous. Also approved unanimously was a special event request from a local market and cafe which covers four separate events scheduled for Sept. 26, Oct. 30, Nov. 7 and Dec. 12.

The approved hours each day are 5-9 p.m. The events, which include live music and other entertainment, will require the closure of James Street between East Main Street and Cherry Street.

