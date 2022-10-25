ajc logo
Hampton council approves ordinances

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Hampton City Council voted at its Oct. 11 regular meeting to approve the second reading of an ordinance to make food truck courts an allowed and regulated activity.

Another ordinance was approved adjusting the city’s business regulations so that ice cream vendors can be allowed. Both were approved unanimously.

A ruling on a zoning-related ordinance involving a potential reduction in front yard setback and a variance for stream buffer and setback requirements was postponed. The property in question is at 1385 Pebble Ridge Drive and is zoned single-family residential as part of a planned development.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
