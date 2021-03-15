Hampton considers trolley for tourism

A trolley might be a regular sight on the streets of Hampton in the future. The CIty Council voted at its March 9 regular meeting to authorize expenditures for the inspection of a trolley and due diligence performed before its possible purchase.
According to officials, a committee has been formed to study and bring recommendations to the council concerning the purchase of a trolley to promote tourism. In other business, the council voted unanimously to authorize the city manager to enter into a facilities agreement with various organizations for the use of Coley Park, and to establish a fee schedule for the public’s use of the park.
Information: hamptonga.gov.