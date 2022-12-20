ajc logo
Hampton amends code for film business

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
18 minutes ago

The Hampton City Council voted unanimously at its Dec. 13 regular meeting to amend its code with regard to show business in the city. Previously the code stated that “television, radio, or film production activity” was only allowed in two specific commercial zonings, but the amendment will also allow it in the Downtown Mixed Use district.

The owner of an entertainment company petitioned the city for permission to open an entertainment production studio on Barnett Street but was informed that it would not be allowed, after which he petitioned the city to amend the code to permit it.

There was a public hearing regarding this request, and no one spoke for or against the measure.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

