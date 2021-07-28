ajc logo
Grant to fund Henry law enforcement training

The Sheriff's Office spearheaded the grant initiative.
The Sheriff's Office spearheaded the grant initiative.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its July 7 regular meeting to accept a $91,956 grant from the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council on behalf of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The funds will be used to expand the simulator which is used for training, to allow for simultaneous use by multiple officers per session. The HCSO wants to partner with other agencies in the county such as the city police departments, the district attorney’s office and the Henry County Fire Department to offer more training opportunities and “increase the overall quality of law enforcement services to the citizens,” according to a staff report. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

