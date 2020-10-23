Grant money awarded to Henry County police unit

The HEAT program enforces DUI laws, traffic laws and occupant safety laws with a focus on implementing ways to reduce impaired driving, speed-related injuries and abilities, and educate citizens on the importance of occupant safety. The unit, which consists of one sergeant and three officers, has participated in the GOHS program for a number of years and won numerous awards.

The grant money will fund enforcement hours, travel, regular operating expenses and equipment purchases for three officers. No local match is required.