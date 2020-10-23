Grant money awarded to Henry County police unit

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has authorized a $174,557.20 grant for the Henry County Police Department’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The funds were formally accepted by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 regular meeting.
The HEAT program enforces DUI laws, traffic laws and occupant safety laws with a focus on implementing ways to reduce impaired driving, speed-related injuries and abilities, and educate citizens on the importance of occupant safety. The unit, which consists of one sergeant and three officers, has participated in the GOHS program for a number of years and won numerous awards.
The grant money will fund enforcement hours, travel, regular operating expenses and equipment purchases for three officers. No local match is required.