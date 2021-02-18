Grant application approved by Hampton council

The Hampton City Council voted at its Feb. 9 regular meeting to approve a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a 2021 Livable Centers Initiative grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission.
According to officials, the city completed the Hampton Town Center LCI study in 2011 and has used it to prioritize projects ever since. It is typically updated every five years but Hampton missed that mark due to leadership and staff turnover. In other business, the council approved a resolution to expand the boundaries of the city’s Main Street district, after the issue was deferred for a month.
Monica Davis was appointed to serve on the Main Street Advisory Board.
Downtown Development Authority board member appointments were postponed until the adoption of an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the DDA.
Information: hamptonga.gov.