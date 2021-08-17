ajc logo
X

Good news from Stockbridge audit

Downtown Stockbridge.
Caption
Downtown Stockbridge.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Stockbridge officials announced Aug. 9 that a recent financial audit shows the city in excellent shape. The findings by the CPA firm of Mauldin & Jenkins for the 2020 calendar year reported a general fund balance of just over $17 million, as well as cash flow from business operations totaling nearly $953,000 for the year.

City officials expect this report to result in an Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association. City manager Randy Knighton said the city’s healthy financial position is the result of fiscal responsibility and prudent stewardship by its elected officials. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

In Other News
1
Henry County Public Schools’ virtual program participation increases
2
Road resurfacing a go in Henry County
3
Moratorium on residential development extended in Stockbridge
4
Henry County board approves $20m transfer for capital projects
5
Stockbridge council OK’s $2.6 million in road work
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top