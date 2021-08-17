Good news from Stockbridge audit

Stockbridge officials announced Aug. 9 that a recent financial audit shows the city in excellent shape. The findings by the CPA firm of Mauldin & Jenkins for the 2020 calendar year reported a general fund balance of just over $17 million, as well as cash flow from business operations totaling nearly $953,000 for the year.
City officials expect this report to result in an Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association. City manager Randy Knighton said the city’s healthy financial position is the result of fiscal responsibility and prudent stewardship by its elected officials. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.