‘Glamping’ operation approved in Henry County

A modification of zoning conditions granted by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board will allow development of a campground south of McDonough. The 141-acre site received conditional use approval in the fall of 2019 for outdoor amusement, with initial plans to develop a zip line attraction, but that plan was changed when Georgia Glamping Company came on board.
The proposal is slated for the 64-acre portion adjacent to the east side of Iris Lake Road, with the number of camp sites depending upon septic tank availability. That area includes a 22-acre pond. Georgia Glamping Company, with an existing location in Forsyth County near Lake Lanier, has announced on its website and Facebook page that the Henry County location is expected to open in the spring of 2021.