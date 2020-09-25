Geranium Drop in McDonough a no-go

The annual Geranium Drop, which has ushered in the new year on the square in downtown McDonough the past nine years, is the latest event to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The announcement came Sept. 22 from the McDonough Hospitality & Tourism Board, which cited CDC requirements as the reason for the move.
This announcement comes on the heels of the cancellations of this year’s Christmas parade and Veteran’s Day breakfast, both of which are annual events in the city. The Geranium Festival was originally postponed from May to September before being scrapped for this year.