Funds reallocated for Henry County SPLOST projects

The reallocation of more than $1 million in SPLOST money was approved in three separate votes by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 2 regular meeting. One resolution divides about $484,000 among all five commission districts, while another redistributes approximately $337,000 from completed projects in districts 1 and 3. All of that money is for road and intersection improvements.
A separate resolution moves just over $285,000 to various commission districts for capital projects. In other business, the board approved street light districts for six subdivisions as well as a $58,896 expenditure for design services regarding a project at Knight Drive.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.