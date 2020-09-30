Former Henry County cop pleads guilty

He was sentenced to 12 months probation, ordered to complete an anger management class and have no contact with the victim. He agreed to give up his POST certification and is prohibited from seeking reinstatement. A Henry County grand jury indicted Rose last year on two counts of violation of oath by a public officer, and one count each of simple battery, false official writings, and making a false statement.

As part of the negotiated plea, the felony charges were dismissed, according to a statement from the Henry County District Attorney’s office. Rose was terminated in 2018 after three years with the HCPD.