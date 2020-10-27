Food distribution set in McDonough

McDonough city officials along with the McDonough Lions Club have scheduled a third Farmers to Families food box distribution event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of McDonough High School. Officials said the tremendous success of the previous two events motivated the scheduling of this one. The free service, which provides boxes of fresh produce to residents, will have limited availability with one box allowed per family until all boxes have been distributed. Participants will be directed to drive up to a station where a 20-pound box will be loaded contact-free into each vehicle by a volunteer. It is expected that 1,920 boxes will be distributed.