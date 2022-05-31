Five-time Henry spelling champ back at nationals

Ananya Augustine, who has won the Henry County spelling bee five years in a row from grades 4-8, is making her second trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland where she will compete May 31-June 2.
The Eagle’s Landing Middle School eighth-grader won her second consecutive state spelling championship this year and was the state runner-up in 2020.
Last year she placed 21st at the national finals.
She won the county spelling bee in 2018 and 2019 while attending Hickory Flat Elementary School.
The 2022 semifinals and finals will be televised nationally and the first-place speller will take home $50,000 in cash along with other prizes.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest