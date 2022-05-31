ajc logo
X

Five-time Henry spelling champ back at nationals

Ananya Augustine.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ananya Augustine.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Ananya Augustine, who has won the Henry County spelling bee five years in a row from grades 4-8, is making her second trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland where she will compete May 31-June 2.

The Eagle’s Landing Middle School eighth-grader won her second consecutive state spelling championship this year and was the state runner-up in 2020.

Last year she placed 21st at the national finals.

She won the county spelling bee in 2018 and 2019 while attending Hickory Flat Elementary School.

The 2022 semifinals and finals will be televised nationally and the first-place speller will take home $50,000 in cash along with other prizes.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old7h ago
Woodstock pastor addresses allegations against Johnny Hunt
Hundreds of flights canceled over Memorial Day weekend
9h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
8h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
8h ago
Police investigate shootings on Campbellton Road, MLK Jr. Drive
12h ago
The Latest
Hampton council OK’s stormwater repair
Rezonings in McDonough approved
Henry water authority hosts fishing event for kids
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top