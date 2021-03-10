X

Fishing season underway in Henry County

One of the Henry County Water Authority’s reservoirs.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Water Authority kicked off its 2021 fishing season March 3 at its Tussahaw and Upper Towaliga reservoirs. Both locations are open weekly on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, they will be open Memorial Day and Labor Day but closed Easter and Mother’s Day. A one-year reservoir use permit is available at HCWA headquarters in McDonough for $45 (or $25 for senior citizens, citizens with disabilities, military active duty, retired or veterans). A Georgia fishing license is also required for fishing.

More information on rules and regulations as well as required forms can be found at hcwa.com.

