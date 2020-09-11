Fall break camp available through Henry parks dept.

Henry County Parks and Recreation is offering a fall break camp the week of Sept. 21-25 at the Locust Grove Recreation Center and at Heritage Park in McDonough. It is open to ages 5-12 (must be 5 years old as of Sept. 1) and the fee is $100 per child.
The registration period is now underway and continues through Sept. 18. Online registration is available at hcprd.org. On-site registration is available Monday through Friday 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Bear Creek Recreation Center, Fairview Recreation Center, J.P. Moseley Recreation Center, Locust Grove Recreation Center and Heritage Park office.