ajc logo
X

Extra meeting scheduled in Henry

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.
Caption
The Henry County Administration Building, site of Board of Commissioners meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
16 minutes ago

Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell scheduled an additional meeting for December after repeated efforts to conduct county business were thwarted due to lack of a quorum.

The board had planned to have no more 2021 meetings after the one scheduled for Nov. 30, but that one could not officially convene because Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas failed to show.

This was the second time in a month that those three commissioners were absent. None of the three stated publicly the reasons for their absence.

A meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 14 after county officials stressed the need to take care of certain business items this month.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Commissioners approve Henry rezonings
Work restarts on Henry subdivision
Second round of Henry program underway
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top