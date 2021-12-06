Extra meeting scheduled in Henry

Henry County Board of Commissioners chair Carlotta Harrell scheduled an additional meeting for December after repeated efforts to conduct county business were thwarted due to lack of a quorum.
The board had planned to have no more 2021 meetings after the one scheduled for Nov. 30, but that one could not officially convene because Dee Clemmons, Bruce Holmes and Vivian Thomas failed to show.
This was the second time in a month that those three commissioners were absent. None of the three stated publicly the reasons for their absence.
A meeting has been scheduled for Dec. 14 after county officials stressed the need to take care of certain business items this month.
