Expenditures for community center, mural approved by Stockbridge council

A $26,750 allocation to fund renovations at the Ted Strickland Community Center was approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its March 30 workshop meeting. The work is expected to result in five new offices, a conference room, a reception area and other improvements.
The council also amended the specs on a planned downtown mural project that will increase its size due to available grant funding from the Georgia Council on the Arts. An annual contract for up to $50,000 related to citywide demolition and asbestos abatement services was also approved. All of these votes were unanimous.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.