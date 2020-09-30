X

Expenditures approved by Stockbridge City Council

Stockbridge City Hall.

Henry County | 15 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its Aug. 25 workshop meeting to approve the $69,673.84 purchase of a dump truck for the city’s water department as well as a $61,200 expenditure for annual watershed monitoring and reporting through 2023.

Also approved was a streetlights petition for the second and third phases of the Pine Grove subdivision at a cost of $402.96 per month or $4,835.54 per year. The city will assume the cost of 23 new streetlights in addition to the 30 currently being maintained in the subdivision’s first phase. All three votes were unanimous.

