Expenditures approved by McDonough council

Various expenditures approved by the McDonough City Council at its Feb. 4 regular meeting include up to $60,000 for Hwy. 20 dual roundabout utility relocation, $20,610 for repair work at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, $13,653 for the purchase of a new Kubota tractor, a total of $5,200 to complete needed sprinkler system maintenance and repairs at the public works building and a fire station, and $1,130 to renew a contract for digital recording systems at the Municipal Court.