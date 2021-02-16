X

Expenditures approved by McDonough council

The water treatment plant in McDonough.
Henry County | 14 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Various expenditures approved by the McDonough City Council at its Feb. 4 regular meeting include up to $60,000 for Hwy. 20 dual roundabout utility relocation, $20,610 for repair work at the city’s wastewater treatment plant, $13,653 for the purchase of a new Kubota tractor, a total of $5,200 to complete needed sprinkler system maintenance and repairs at the public works building and a fire station, and $1,130 to renew a contract for digital recording systems at the Municipal Court.

The council also approved a reclassification or personnel in the police department that adds a position title of captain, although no employees are being added to the force.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

