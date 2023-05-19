BreakingNews
All-time NFL great running back, social activist Jim Brown dead at 87
Equipment purchase OK'd for Henry animal shelter

Credit: Henry County government

Credit: Henry County government

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
30 minutes ago

The $81,485 purchase of a new diesel generator for Henry County Animal Care and Control was approved May 2 by the Board of Commissioners. The device is needed to care for animals and county employees when a power outage occurs, according to officials.

The county shelter has operated at or near full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside, and many animals have developed an upper respiratory infection nicknamed “Canine Covid.” Officials said animal ownership rose incrementally since the pandemic and has since declined just as rapidly, causing a number of animals to be discarded and placed at the shelter. Funding for the generator will come from American Rescue Act Plan funds.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
