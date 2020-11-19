Equipment acquisition OK’d by McDonough council

Just over $200,000 was allocated by the McDonough City Council at its Nov. 5 regular meeting for the purchase of two new pieces of equipment to support its water system. According to city staff reports, the $166,060 installation of a new Aqualitec multi rake screen “raketec” and washer/compactor “compatec” for the wastewater plant is designed to automatically remove and compact sewer debris and non-dispersible products.