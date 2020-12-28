Economic development director named in Stockbridge

Alan Peterson was confirmed by the Stockbridge City Council at its Dec. 14 regular meeting as the city’s new economic development director.
In summarizing his role, city manager Randy Knighton said he would be working with staff and the council, comprising market studies to chart the course for a strategic plan to attract new businesses and companies to the city, and work in collaboration with the Downtown Development Authority, Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Henry County Development Authority among other organizations to bring new business to the city, while also working with existing businesses to keep them strong.
