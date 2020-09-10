Early voting starts Oct. 12 in Henry County

Weekend voting at those two sites is also scheduled for Oct. 17 and 25. Beginning Oct. 26 there will be four additional voting sites: Fortson Library in Hampton; Fairview Recreation Center in Stockbridge; J.P. Moseley Recreation Center in Stockbridge; and Locust Grove Library. All of those locations will also be open Saturday, Oct. 24. A Henry County voter can go to any of these sites for early voting. Anyone who waits until election day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) must vote at his or her regular precinct. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.

Information: 770-288-6448.