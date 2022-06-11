Early voting set in Henry for runoff

In anticipation of the June 21 general primary election runoff, Henry County officials have released the schedule for early voting.
Polls will be open June 13-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations: Fairview Recreation Center; Locust Grove Library; Fortson Library in Hampton; Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge; and the Elections & Voter Registration main office in McDonough.
The only local race on the primary ballot is the Democrat runoff for the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
Democrat voters also will decide statewide races for lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, labor commissioner and insurance commissioner.
Both parties are in runoffs for the 10th Congressional District, and there is a Republican runoff for the District 117 State House seat.
