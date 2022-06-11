Early voting set in Henry for runoff

Polls will be open June 13-17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five locations: Fairview Recreation Center; Locust Grove Library; Fortson Library in Hampton; Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge; and the Elections & Voter Registration main office in McDonough.

The only local race on the primary ballot is the Democrat runoff for the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners.