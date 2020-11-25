Early voting set in Henry County for runoff

The schedule for early voting in Henry County in advance of the Jan. 5 runoff is set. Polls will be open Dec. 14-18, 21-23 and 28-30 at all six locations: the main elections office in McDonough, Merle Manders Conference Center in Stockbridge, Fortson Library in Hampton, Locust Grove Library, Fairview Recreation Center and J.P. Moseley Recreation Center. Weekend voting is available Dec. 19-20 at the McDonough office and Merle Manders Conference Center.