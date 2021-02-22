Early voting on tap for Locust Grove council seat

Early voting is Feb. 22-26, March 1-5 and March 8-12 at the Henry County Elections & Voter Registration main office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough, as well as the Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. Polls will also be open Saturday, Feb. 27, at the McDonough location. Election day is Tuesday, March 16.

Information or to request an absentee ballot: 770-288-6448.