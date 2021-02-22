Early voting on tap for Locust Grove council seat

Registered voters who live within the city limits of Locust Grove can cast their ballots beginning next week in the special election to fill an open City Council seat. The seat became vacant in November when the sitting councilman notified officials that he no longer lived within the city limits.
Early voting is Feb. 22-26, March 1-5 and March 8-12 at the Henry County Elections & Voter Registration main office, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough, as well as the Locust Grove Library, 115 MLK Jr. Blvd. Polls will also be open Saturday, Feb. 27, at the McDonough location. Election day is Tuesday, March 16.
Information or to request an absentee ballot: 770-288-6448.