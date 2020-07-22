Early voting has begun in Henry County

The Fortson Library in Hampton will offer the same hours beginning July 27. Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. the week of Aug. 3-7 at those locations as well as the Locust Grove Library, Fairview Recreation Center and J.P. Moseley Recreation Center in Stockbridge. All six sites will offer voters the chance to cast their ballots Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Voters can visit any of these locations for early voting, regardless of where they live. Anyone who waits until the Aug. 11 election date must vote at his or her polling place.