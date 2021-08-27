Early school drop-off plan begins in Henry County

Parents of children in Henry County’s public schools can now drop them off earlier in the morning if their schedules demand it. As part of a new COVID-inspired emergency management plan, superintendent Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis encouraged all families who are able to personally transport their own children to school to do so, reducing the burden on the district’s transportation department, and announced that campuses would be open earlier with supervised care for students.
Elementary schools are now beginning car line drop-off at 7 a.m. with high schools opening at 7:15 and middle schools at 7:30. Information: henry.k12.ga.us.