Dual enrollment plan in Henry adds elite schools

District officials announced that dual enrollment opportunities for students in Henry County’s public schools are getting a significant boost.
After a pilot program during the 2020-2021 academic year for students at two of the county’s high schools, more than 100 interested students at seven schools starting this spring will have access to courses from Stanford University and Harvard University as part of the regular class schedule.
A number of other colleges and universities already participate in the district’s program that allows students to earn college credit at no cost before receiving a high school diploma.
Information: henry.k12.ga.us.
