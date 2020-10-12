Drive-through health fair in McDonough

A drive-through health fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Alexander Park East, 300 Atlanta Street in McDonough. According to city officials, the event is intended to provide educational information at no cost related to the prevention and treatment of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and mental health.
Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles with their engines running and follow directions given by event volunteers to ensure everything runs smoothly. Flu shots are available to those who pre-register online at www.research.net/r/DriveThruHealthFair.
Information: Cinderella Bennett at cbennett@mcdonoughga.org.