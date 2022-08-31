BreakingNews
14-year-old arrested in connection with Peachtree City Walmart fire
Development requests in McDonough approved

McDonough City Hall.

Combined ShapeCaption
Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The McDonough City Council voted at its Aug. 15 regular meeting to approve an administrative variance request for South Point Townhomes. The request involved a reduction in the required front setback from 20 to 18 feet, which the applicant said would allow for front porches to be added to the townhomes.

In other business, the council approved a request to rezone property at 56 Cleveland Street from central commercial to single-family residential under as-built conditions.

After meeting in executive session, the council reconvened and voted to authorize the creation of a communications department for the city. All of these actions were approved unanimously.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
