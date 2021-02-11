Development authority board in Henry County gets raise

Members of the Henry County Development Authority board are getting a boost in pay. A resolution approved Feb. 2 by the Board of Commissioners will increase the monthly compensation of the HCDA chair (from $250 to $600), the vice chair and secretary ($225 to $450), as well as the other board members ($200 to $400).
HCDA attorney Rod Meadows informed the commissioners that the board members’ workload has increased significantly while their compensation has remained unchanged since 2002. He added that the Development Authority has brought more than $1.2 billion in investment to the county over the past five years.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.