X

Development authority board in Henry County gets raise

Development Authority board members will get increased compensation.
Development Authority board members will get increased compensation.

Henry County | 25 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Members of the Henry County Development Authority board are getting a boost in pay. A resolution approved Feb. 2 by the Board of Commissioners will increase the monthly compensation of the HCDA chair (from $250 to $600), the vice chair and secretary ($225 to $450), as well as the other board members ($200 to $400).

HCDA attorney Rod Meadows informed the commissioners that the board members’ workload has increased significantly while their compensation has remained unchanged since 2002. He added that the Development Authority has brought more than $1.2 billion in investment to the county over the past five years.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.