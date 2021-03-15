Development agreement approved in McDonough

The McDonough City Council voted at its March 4 regular meeting to approve a development agreement regarding the proposed Geranium Park project, which is intended to include a pocket park deeded to the city. According to officials, some of the improvements included in the proposed project are the removal of an existing above-ground sewer pipe and renovations to the pond and dam on the property.
When asked about potential costs for maintenance of the dam, an official said that any such costs would be paid from stormwater fees. The vote to approve the agreement was 5-2 with Kamala Varner and Sandra Vincent voting in opposition.