X
Dark Mode Toggle

Design contract OK’d for Henry building

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 21 regular meeting to approve a $381,382 architectural design services contract for renovations of the former BB&T building at 12 North Zack Hinton Parkway, which the county purchased a few months ago. According to a county staff report, the three-story building and its approximately 21,600 square feet will be used as a judicial annex since there is a need for additional space for the Probate Court staff as well as the District Attorney’s office. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for these design services.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Changes promised after uproar over use of racial slur at Decatur High11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Report: Massive increase in antisemitic propaganda in Georgia, nation
4h ago

Credit: WANF-TV

Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career
23h ago

Credit: AP

Letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
8m ago

Credit: AP

Letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
8m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Runoffs survive in Georgia as lawmakers fixate on other election bills
9h ago
The Latest

Sidewalks, police cameras approved in Stockbridge
Henry board objects to state bill
Morgan is McDonough city administrator
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s what to know about today's Norfolk Southern CEO’s Senate testimony
Josh Pastner: ‘I hope, I pray’ to continue on as Georgia Tech coach
19h ago
Wellstar hit with federal complaints on Atlanta hospital closures
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top