Design contract OK’d for Henry building

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Feb. 21 regular meeting to approve a $381,382 architectural design services contract for renovations of the former BB&T building at 12 North Zack Hinton Parkway, which the county purchased a few months ago. According to a county staff report, the three-story building and its approximately 21,600 square feet will be used as a judicial annex since there is a need for additional space for the Probate Court staff as well as the District Attorney’s office. American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used for these design services.