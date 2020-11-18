Design bids accepted for Henry road work

The work includes improvements to Sandy Ridge Road (from Keys Ferry Road to Stallsworth Road) and Ellistown Road (from Peeksville Road to Moccasin Gap), both of which are dirt road paving projects with a total engineering design cost of $203,947.

The third project is the extension of Flippen Road to Jonesboro Road, with a $284,650 price tag for engineering design. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.