Design bids accepted for Henry road work

Engineering design services for three separate road projects under Henry County’s current special-purpose local option sales tax program will soon be underway after contracts were approved by the Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 4 regular meeting.
The work includes improvements to Sandy Ridge Road (from Keys Ferry Road to Stallsworth Road) and Ellistown Road (from Peeksville Road to Moccasin Gap), both of which are dirt road paving projects with a total engineering design cost of $203,947.
The third project is the extension of Flippen Road to Jonesboro Road, with a $284,650 price tag for engineering design. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.