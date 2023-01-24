BreakingNews
BREAKING: UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Deal reached on Henry intersection project

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
54 minutes ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 4 regular meeting to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the city of McDonough regarding an intersection improvement project at Hwy. 20 and Turner Church Road.

The agreement stipulates that McDonough will commit $250,000 toward the cost of the project. According to a county staff report, the intersection improvement is included on the city’s project list for the transportation special-purpose local option sales tax (T-SPLOST) which was approved by voters in the fall of 2021, which is why the city has committed this funding for the project.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

